ATLANTIC
More

    • New radiotherapy technology will help N.S. cancer doctors treat disease more precisely

    Dr. James Robar shows the new Ethos cancer therapy system to representatives with Nova Scotia Health. (Courtesy: Cooked Photography) Dr. James Robar shows the new Ethos cancer therapy system to representatives with Nova Scotia Health. (Courtesy: Cooked Photography)

    Nova Scotia's leading cancer doctor says a new advanced radiotherapy cancer care system will transform patient care by improving the precision of radiotherapy treatments and reduce the number of necessary cancer treatments.

    "We can do it, it's working, and patients will benefit from it," Dr. Helmut Hollenhorst, Senior Medical Director with the Nova Scotia Cancer Care Program.

    Nova Scotia will spend $20 million over the next five years to install three Ethos Therapy systems with HyperSight imagining solutions, which Hollenhorst called the first of its kind in cancer treatment technology.

    The first Ethos machine is already set up at the QEII hospital and has undergone a 30-day patient trial, where doctors say the HypersSight technology can generate quick and high-quality images of a patient's cancer spot in just six seconds.

    HyperSights rapid imaging gives doctors a precise target area, allowing an increased radiation dose to the precise tumour site, which shrinks the treatment area and protects healthy tissue and other organs around the cancer site.

    "We had the privilege to test and try it and bring it to fruition and to advance it so all Nova Scotians can benefit from this type of treatment," he said. "We can deliver the same results in a shorter amount of time."

    The Ethos System is considered the future in cancer radiation treatments and will eventually replace all other conventional machines in use here, says Dr. James Robar, Chief of Medical Physics for Nova Scotia Health.

    "Imagine you have a patient who would normally require 20 daily fractions (treatments)," said Robar. "Technology like this can get it down, for some indications, down to four or five."

    Over the next five years, Nova Scotia will add two more Ethos machines at the QEII Health Sciences Cancer Care Centre.

    More to come...

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be 'huge mistake,' BoC's Macklem warns

    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warns fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with its consequences would be a huge mistake. The governor acknowledged during a speech Wednesday that interest rates may already be high enough to bring inflation back to target, but he doubled down on the central bank's readiness to raise rates further if inflation doesn't come down.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    • B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves

      Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as "rogue waves." But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News