New therapeutic rooftop garden to be built for patients, families at IWK Health Centre

A new therapeutic rooftop garden is going to be built at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax for patients and families.

The IWK Foundation said it will give people a safe and accessible space to spend time in nature and gather with loved ones. The foundation received a $1.5 million donation from the Miller family to build the garden.

“Our family understands the importance of having a place to pause, reflect, and just breathe,” said Brett Miller in a news release. “We hope this therapeutic garden will be a haven for healing, where people can experience moments of joy, peace, and togetherness during challenging times.”

The IWK Foundation said the garden will give families the opportunity to engage in healthy distractions, such as being physically active, gardening, and playing.

“We are honored to support the IWK as they build a new therapeutic garden for Maritime women, children, youth and families who rely on the IWK,” said Corey Miller. “As parents, we believe in the incredible work being done at the IWK and are proud to be a part of creating a space that complements the care its teams provide every day.”

The IWK Foundation said the garden will be co-created with community consultation and engagement.

“We know that environment impacts overall health care experience. Inclusive, purpose-built spaces like the therapeutic garden will be transformative for our patient families and their health care journeys,” said Mary Beth Rowe with IWK Health.

The garden is part of the IWK Emergency Department redevelopment project.

It's expected to feature:

a designated area for smudging ceremonies;

a private bereavement area for families to grieve together or take part in end-of-life traditions;

specialized equipment, an accessible swing set and rubberized track for wheelchair users and patients in Smart Beds;

family gathering spaces; and

a play hut for indoor activities like crafting or playing games.

“The rooftop therapeutic garden will make a difference for patients and families across the IWK, providing comfort and a sense of home during their most challenging times. It will also be there for care teams who work tirelessly every day for our patients,” said IWK Foundation president and CEO Jennifer Gillivan.

The IWK Foundation did not say when construction is expected to begin.

