ATLANTIC
More

    • No injuries reported in plane crash on P.E.I.

    Slemon Park in P.E.I. is pictured. (Source: Google Maps) Slemon Park in P.E.I. is pictured. (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    A plane suffered serious damage after it crashed in a Prince Edward Island air field on Wednesday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews responded to the reported crash of a non-local single engine two-passenger plane at Slemon Park just after 9 p.m. Police learned the plane went off the runway during a landing, significantly damaging its front end.

    Only one person was on board the plane during the crash and there were no reported injuries.

    The Transportation Safety Board was notified about the incident.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Canadians can soon fix their Apple products. Here's how

    Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News