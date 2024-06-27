No injuries reported in plane crash on P.E.I.

A plane suffered serious damage after it crashed in a Prince Edward Island air field on Wednesday night.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews responded to the reported crash of a non-local single engine two-passenger plane at Slemon Park just after 9 p.m. Police learned the plane went off the runway during a landing, significantly damaging its front end.

Only one person was on board the plane during the crash and there were no reported injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board was notified about the incident.

