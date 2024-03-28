No residential, commercial tax rate increases in Charlottetown budget

The Charlottetown City Council has approved the 2024-2025 capital and operating budgets, promising no increases to residential or commercial tax rates in the fiscal year.

According to a news release from Charlottetown, the operational budget is $86.4 million while the capital budget is $45.8 million. The Water and Sewer Utility will have $15.8 million for its operational budget.

For the 2023-2024 fiscal year, council approved $77.5 million for the operational budget and $15.6 million for Water and Sewer.

“Council heard residents when they said public safety was their number one concern and I know Council ensured that concern was addressed in this budget,” said Councillor John McAleer, in the release.

Highlights of the budgets include:

$20.8 million to maintain existing and build new roads and sidewalks, along with complete the Pownal Parkade restoration

$15.9 million for Charlottetown Police Services to get five new officers and establish a mobile critical incident command

$5.6 million for the Charlottetown Fire Department to get a new fast rescue craft, two new supervisors, and upgraded self-contained breathing apparatuses

$5.3 million to upgrade parks, playgrounds, and the Charlottetown Yacht Club seawall; it will also help keep the Simmons multi-sport and recreation centre running

$4.2 million to include a new public transit depot with an expanded fleet, 19 storage and charging bays, and three maintenance bays

Water and Sewer Utility rates will increase three per cent, which translates to $19.08 annually or five cents daily for the average household, according to the release.

“What truly stood out to me was the transparency with which this budget process took place,” said Mayor Philip Brown. “For the first time, residents and taxpayers were able to watch presentations, listen to debates and really experience the entire process as it was happening.

