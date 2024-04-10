Nova Scotia launching 7 integrated youth services sites

Nova Scotia is launching seven new integrated youth services sites as early as next year.

According to a Wednesday news release from the province, the sites will be located in:

Amherst

Bridgewater

New Glasgow

north-end Halifax

west-end Halifax

Sydney

Eskasoni

Some of the new sites are expected to open in early 2025 with others to follow in the next few years.

Integrated youth services help people aged 12 to 25 with mental health, addiction, and other matters through in-person, outreach and virtual methods.

“Working closely with community partners, youth and caregivers, together we’ll create services rooted in evidence, with research embedded to ensure we continue to adapt to meet the needs of youth, caregivers and families,” said Krista Jangaard, CEO of IWK Health, in the release.

The release says the province is spending $8.4 million to set up eight integrated youth services sites, including one in western Nova Scotia that will be announced at a later date. Partners like the IWK Foundation, the Medavie Foundation, and the Bell-Graham Boeckh Foundation Partnership have pledged an additional $10 million.

