Nova Scotia Teachers Union holds strike vote ahead of conciliation talks

Unionized public school teachers in Nova Scotia held a strike vote Thursday ahead of upcoming conciliation aimed at assisting lagging contract negotiations with the province.

Ryan Lutes, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, said the membership was participating in an electronic vote that was scheduled until 8 p.m. local time.

Lutes said the nearly 10,000 member union is looking to send a strong message to the provincial government before conciliation talks that are set for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

"We are really hopeful that the government comes to the table with a change in attitude," he said in an interview.

The sides have been in negotiations since last June, but Lutes said there had been no progress on the union's main issues, which include school violence, teacher retention and a lack of substitute teachers.

A lack of action on school violence is a particular sticking point, Lutes said, adding that over 50 per cent of union members have reported being victimized by violence or the threat of violence at school. "That's an unacceptable number," he said.

In a union survey completed by 2,534 members last year, 55 per cent said they had been the victim of a violent act or threat at work, while 92 per cent said that they'd witnessed violence "first hand at school." The issue of school violence is currently being examined by Nova Scotia's auditor general.

Lutes said teacher pay is also a priority, although he wouldn't be specific about what the union is asking for ahead of conciliation.

"I think those specific conversations are best left to the bargaining table, but I think in general teachers want a competitive salary," he said, adding that his membership also needs to keep up with inflation. "I think it's reasonable, especially in a teacher shortage where we need to attract people to the profession."

According to the federal government's most recent labour market survey, the median hourly wage for a Canadian secondary school teacher is $45.30, while the corresponding hourly wage in Nova Scotia is $41.76.

Education Minister Becky Druhan said the government and the union are in agreement when it comes to tackling complex issues such as violence in schools, but she said the solutions will be found through ongoing broader discussions that include teacher and education assistants as well as other professionals across the education system.

"Those complex issues are best served by that collaborative work," said Druhan.

The minister also wouldn't tip the government's hand in the conciliation talks, but she said it has been committed to bargaining "fair wages" for all public sector employees.

"I'm optimistic that we can get a negotiated agreement that does reflect our commitment," Druhan said.

The union went on strike for the first time in its history in February 2017 when it held a one-day walkout in the midst of a contract dispute with the former Liberal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

