More

    • Nova Scotia Tories ignore objections to bill intended to fast-track Halifax housing

    The Nova Scotia legislature is seen in this undated file photo. The Nova Scotia legislature is seen in this undated file photo.

    City of Halifax officials failed to get the province to pause legislation they say overrides their responsibility to determine urban planning and will transfer development costs on municipal taxpayers.

    Mayor Mike Savage told the legislature's law amendments committee today that the bill to fast-track housing development in his city is "unnecessary and harmful."

    Savage says the legislation is built on the false premise that there are unacceptable delays in advancing projects in the Halifax area.

    He says 11,000 housing units have received full approval as a result of municipal planning, low development fees and quick processing.

    The bill would require Halifax to work with the province to grant pre-qualified developers expedited approvals for residential units and would impose a two-year freeze on the fees the city levies on builders.

    The Progressive Conservative majority on the committee voted to return the bill to the legislature without amendments, despite objections by the mayor and seven members of Halifax Regional Council.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Trudeau addressing House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is providing an update in the House of Commons on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News