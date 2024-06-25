NSLC made $874M in 2023-2024 fiscal year

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation’s sales went up nearly two per cent in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, netting $874.5 million.

According to a news release from the NSLC, total sales went up 1.6 per cent from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Earnings decreased 0.3 per cent to $238.8 million.

Beverage alcohol sales went up 0.5 per cent to $753.4 million while the total volume sold dropped by 4.2 per cent. Cannabis sales netted $121 million, representing an 8.9 per cent increase.

Local beverage alcohol products increased by 3.5 per cent to $94.4 million and local cannabis shot up 17.9 per cent, bringing in $39.5 million and leading the growth of Nova Scotia products overall.

“We continue to see strong growth in cannabis sales demonstrating our continued progress in competing with the illicit cannabis market,” said Greg Hughes, president and CEO of NSLC, in the release. “In addition to the expansion of our cannabis retail network, our strong vendor partnerships, including our valued local cannabis producers, have played an important role.”

Other local product sales results include

$30.3 million for beer

$17.1 million for wine

$12.8 million for spirits

$34.3 million for ready-to-drink products

