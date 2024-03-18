ATLANTIC
More

    • Ontario police arrest man wanted for home invasion in New Glasgow, N.S.

    William Michael Gilmore, 19, is seen in a photo pictured by the New Glasgow police. (New Glasgow Regional Police) William Michael Gilmore, 19, is seen in a photo pictured by the New Glasgow police. (New Glasgow Regional Police)
    Share

    Ontario police have arrested a 19-year-old man wanted for an alleged home invasion in New Glasgow, N.S., last week.

    According to a news release from New Glasgow Regional Police, William Michael Gilmore, also known as Liam Gilmore, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an alleged home invasion at an Albert Street residence around 4:56 p.m. on March 14.

    A previous news release said Gilmore allegedly physically assaulted two people with a weapon in the home and fled the scene by stealing a victim’s vehicle.

    Peel Regional Police arrested Gilmore at a residence in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday.

    The investigation remains open.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News