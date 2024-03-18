Ontario police arrest man wanted for home invasion in New Glasgow, N.S.

Ontario police have arrested a 19-year-old man wanted for an alleged home invasion in New Glasgow, N.S., last week.

According to a news release from New Glasgow Regional Police, William Michael Gilmore, also known as Liam Gilmore, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an alleged home invasion at an Albert Street residence around 4:56 p.m. on March 14.

A previous news release said Gilmore allegedly physically assaulted two people with a weapon in the home and fled the scene by stealing a victim’s vehicle.

Peel Regional Police arrested Gilmore at a residence in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday.

The investigation remains open.

