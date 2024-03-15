New Glasgow police issue Canada-wide arrest warrant for 19-year-old

ATLANTIC
    New Glasgow police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man in relation to a home invasion.

    Police say the home invasion occurred at a home on Albert Street in New Glasgow around 4:56 p.m. on Thursday.

    According to a news release on Friday, police say the man entered the home, which was empty at the time, and physically assaulted two victims with a weapon when they arrived. He then fled the area by stealing the victim’s vehicle.

    The Red 2019 Toyota Rav-4 was later found by the RCMP in the Truro area.

    Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for 19-year-old William Michael Gilmore, also known at Liam, who is charged with:

    •  two counts of aggravated assault
    •  break and enter
    •  robbery
    •  theft motor vehicle
    •  driving while prohibited
    •  possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

    Police are still on the scene of the home invasion, and say one male and one female have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

    Police say they are continuing to investigate, and are asking the public for any information on Gilmore’s whereabouts.

    Anyone who sees Gilmore is warned by police to refrain from approaching, and to call the police at 902-752-1941, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

