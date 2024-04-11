ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. man charged after child exploitation investigation

    A 52-year-old man from St Georges, P.E.I., is facing luring charges after an RCMP investigation.

    According to an RCMP news release, the internet child exploitation unit launched the investigation last December and recently laid charges against Troy Johnston.

    Johnston will appear in court to answer the charges of luring for the purpose of facilitating the commission of an offence on May 23.

