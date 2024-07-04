P.E.I. performer becomes Dolly Parton in new show

Jessica Gallant is no stranger to transforming into characters – she was the second Prince Edward Island-born actor to play Anne Shirley in the Anne of Green Gables musical – but her latest role has a personal connection.

“’Becoming Dolly’ is a tribute show to Dolly Parton, but we also sort of walk through my life and incorporate my stories into the stories of Dolly,” Gallant told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Thursday.

Gallant is performing ‘Becoming Dolly’ at The Mack venue in Charlottetown this summer and she’s thrilled to pay tribute to the massively popular country music star.

“I started writing a Dolly Parton tribute show during the pandemic when I couldn’t perform,” she said. “(Dolly Parton is) just so authentic to herself and she never tries to do anything to appease anybody else.

“Her story is just so incredible, like, where she came from and how she got there and she’s just really inspiring.”

Adam Brazier, artistic director of the performing arts at the Confederation Centre of the Arts, said the show celebrates both women.

“One that we all know and love in Dolly Parton and the other is Jess, who…we’ve seen in different roles, but this is a real insight into her life and what it’s like to grow up on an island dreaming of stars like Dolly Parton and dreaming of a life in the performing arts.”

Jessica Gallant performs in Becoming Dolly. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Gallant officially opened the show on Thursday and she’s excited to share the songs and stories with audiences.

“I hope their spirits are a little lifted and I hope they learn more about themselves and more about Dolly, but just leave feeling like they can walk out into the world being authentically themselves.”

‘Becoming Dolly’ runs until Aug. 24.

