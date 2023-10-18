Pallet shelters offer housing for people living rough in Halifax
Evan Smith has been staying in a tent at the former ballfield in Lower Sackville for the last two months. The site will soon be under construction.
Fifty tiny homes will be built there, with 30 of them ready by the summer of 2024. Those who want to will be moved into Pallet homes going up in a parking lot at the far end of the Sackville Sports Stadium.
“I don’t have what the transition plan is for the folks from the ballfield, but we expect them to move up here as soon as they are able,” says HRM Councillor Paul Russell.
The province has purchased 200 Pallet homes; 100 of them are going to locations throughout HRM.
“One of the things that is a big benefit from living in the tents is that folks will be able to have power and insulation so they will be able to have a hot plate and a fridge to be able to prepare and store their own food,” Russell says.
The most recent numbers show more than 1,000 people are homeless in the city. Estimates suggest more than 200 are sleeping rough with 10 people becoming homeless each week.
The Pallet home project is one step toward getting some of them into a safe place for the winter.
“One of the things that we are going to be putting in place here, and this will be with the tiny homes as well at the ballfield, is 24/7 support to make sure that we help the residents of this area and of the tiny homes move forward in housing and make sure that they get back into market housing as they are able and as there is a market housing available,” says Russell.
“It means I can set my stuff down and be able to leave without worrying about someone stealing it on me, my personal belongings,” Smith says.
Other options for shelter were approved at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Grand Parade and Victoria Park are two of the new confirmed tenting sites with tent limits at both locations.
Shubie Park will also stay open for 12 trailers over the winter.
No winter shelter location was confirmed. They’re anticipating space will be needed for up to 100 people.
The people staying in the Pallet homes will have passes to the Sackville Sports Stadium that will provide access to things like the shower and washroom facilities during operating hours.
