Pockets of showers, chance of thunderstorms in Maritimes Wednesday night and Thursday

A weak weather front will bring scattered showers and a chance of small thunderstorms to the Maritimes Wednesday night and Thursday.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy skies and fog patches are expected for much of the Maritimes Wednesday night. There will be periods of showers across the northern half of New Brunswick. In most cases the showers will produce rain totals of two-to-10 mm. There is a chance isolated downpours could produce localized rain amount of 10-to-30 mm. A few thunderstorms may develop Wednesday afternoon in the state of Maine and there is a low chance they could drift towards western New Brunswick Wednesday evening.

Thursday

There will be a showery start to the day for northern New Brunswick. The rest of the Maritimes will have fog patches dissipating in the morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Thursday afternoon will see some scattered showers develop for southern New Brunswick and the interior of mainland Nova Scotia. There is a low risk a few small thunderstorms could develop along with those showers. Those pop-up showers will end Thursday evening.

Thursday will be warm with highs ranging from the high-teens and low-twenties. There are exceptions for areas directly on the coast, which could top out in the low-to-mid teens.

Long range outlook

Weather in the Maritimes will largely be characterized by a mix of sun and cloud and near-to-above normal temperatures Friday through the weekend. Average high temperatures for the Maritimes in mid-May range the mid-to-high teens with overnight lows in the low-to-mid single digits.

Remember to mind provincial and municipal burning restrictions as the fire danger index is expected to reach the moderate-to-high range for a few spots in the region Thursday and Friday. Afterwards the forecast has it falling back to the low-to-moderate range across the Maritimes on the weekend. Provincial burning restrictions are usually updated at 2 p.m.