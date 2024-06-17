Police arrest 3 in New Glasgow, N.S.

RCMP officers have arrested three people in New Glasgow, N.S., while searching for a man wanted on a warrant who was believed in be inside a home on Monday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers had a warrant for the arrest of Justin Daniel Graham, who they believed was inside a James Street residence. A large police presence will remain in the area as officers continue the investigation.

RCMP closed James and Forbes streets, and a hold and secure was in effect at New Glasgow Academy as a precaution, although it will be lifted shortly.

More to come…

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.