ATLANTIC
More

    • Police investigate fatal house fire in Shelburne, N.S.

    Nova Scotia police are investigating a fatal house fire in Shelburne.

    According to a news release, police and fire crews responded to a fire on Woodlawn Drive around noon on Monday, where they found an 85-year-old Shelburne man dead in a home.

    The release says police do not believe the fire is suspicious at this time.

    The Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Medical Examiner Service are helping police with the investigation.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News