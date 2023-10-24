Police search for lumberyard thief who stole roofing material: N.B. RCMP

Police in Sackville, N.B., are searching for a suspect who they say broke into a lumberyard in the community.

According to the RCMP, a suspect cut the lock to a lumberyard on Mallard Drive and stole 26 packs of roof shingles and four rolls of Weathertex roofing material between 3:30 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 19.

The suspect reportedly used a black Ford F-150 and broke his passenger side mirror during the incident.

The man is described as Caucasian and in his mid-thirties. He was wearing a red t-shirt with a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a green bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-533-5151, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

