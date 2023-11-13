ATLANTIC
    • Quebec man dies after off-road crash in N.B.: RCMP

    A Quebec man has died after an off-road vehicle crash in northern New Brunswick, police say.

    According to the RCMP, officers responded to a reported off-road vehicle crash on Picard Road in Haut-Madawaska around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday. Police learned there were three people in the vehicle, one of whom was taken to hospital where he later died.

    The driver and another passenger were taken to hospital with various injuries.

    Police say they believe the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a ditch. Police also note alcohol as a possible contributing factor.

    The investigation is ongoing.

