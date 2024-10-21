Record high temperatures set Sunday in the Maritimes; chance at more Monday

A very fair and mild October weekend allowed for a few recording-setting high temperatures in the Maritimes.

Sunday and Monday records

It wasn’t widespread but a few sites in the Maritime region set new daily high temperature records for an Oct. 20. Those locations included Bas Caraquet, N.B., at 20 C, St. Stephen, N.B., at 21.6 C, and Kejimkujik Park, N.S., at 21 C.

Standing high temperature records for an Oct. 21 are mostly in the high-teens and low-twenties. High temperatures forecast for much of the Maritimes on Monday are expected to be in that range.

New daily high temperature records for an Oct. 20 set on Sunday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

It is possible more high temperature records are set on Monday in the Maritimes. Standing records for an Oct. 21 are mostly in the high-teens and low-twenties. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Temperature ups and downs this week

Monday is warm compared to late October averages, which include high temperatures near 12 degrees.

A brief turn to a northerly wind on Tuesday will bring the temperature down a couple of degrees. With highs on that day still mostly 14-to-18 degrees, it will still be mild. Slightly cooler high temperatures of near 12 C are expected in Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton.

Temperatures are mild again on Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-high teens. A cold front crosses the region on Thursday with seasonably cool temperatures to follow for Friday and the weekend.

High pressure and a ridge of warm air aloft contributing to the stretch of very fair October weather in the Maritimes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Tropical Storm Oscar

This past weekend saw the development of the 15th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Oscar is crossing eastern Cuba and bringing the threat of heavy, flooding rain.

As it continues to move northeast, it will pass by the southeastern Bahamas, which could pick up 75-to-200 mm of rain. That part of the Bahamas could also experience a period of tropical storm force winds Monday night and Tuesday.

There are no indications at this time Oscar will have an impact on weather in the Maritimes.

Tropical Storm Oscar is bringing threats of heavy rain and high winds to eastern Cuba followed by the southeastern Bahamas. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)