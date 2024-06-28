Riverview, N.B., man dies in single-vehicle crash: RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A 22-year-old man from Riverview, N.B., has died following a crash in Fundy National Park, N.B.

    Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 114 in Fundy National Park, between Shepody Road and Wolf Lake, N.B., around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

    The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police say the passenger was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

    An RCMP collision reconstruction is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

