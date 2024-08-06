Riverview, N.B., thrift store’s donation bin suffers repeated damage
While many people spent Monday celebrating New Brunswick Day, Cory Thibodeau and his 10-year-old son we’re left working overtime to clean up somebody else’s mess.
“Somebody had broken into our bins and just went through all of the bags that were in there and then tossed everything around,” said Thibodeau, executive director for ERGON Thrift.
He woke up to messages from the community alerting him to the mess. He says it took about an hour-and-a-half to clean it up with the help of his son and a neighbour.
Unfortunately, this is becoming a common occurrence at the local thrift store, which also offers on-the-job training for adults living with mental illness.
“About two months ago we had something very similar happen,” Thibodeau said. “Somebody broke into our bins and the mess was about three-times the size of what it was. My store manager was out there for about two hours cleaning up and then as staff arrived into work they started to help her, but it took about two-to-two-and-a-half hours to get it all cleaned up. About a month ago we had somebody vandalize the front of our building with a spray paint tag.”
Thibodeau says these types of incidents have caused many businesses to get rid of their parking lot donation bins completely, but he isn’t willing to explore that option for ERGON Thrift.
“One-hundred per cent of our store merchandise is from community donations. I feel that if we get rid of our bins and have it as a drop-in donation process, we would lose probably half to 75 per cent of our donations because a lot of our donations come in over the weekends,” he said.
In the past, he says ERGON was spending around $15,000 a year to buy used clothing to sell, but that doesn’t make sense when the community is so supportive with donations.
However, the donations do come at a cost when people help themselves to the items inside the bins after hours or drop off garbage instead of donations.
“Sometimes we can’t salvage the clothing because it’s left out in the rain, so it’s garbage and that’s money that we have to spend to dispose of it. In the last year I’ve had to go from having our dumpsters emptied once every two weeks to once a week because of the amount of garbage and stuff that we have to get rid of,” he said.
On top of money, it also costs time.
“The purpose of our organization is to provide support to adults living with a mental health challenge and every minute that we have to spend on stuff like that is minutes that we take away from our clients,” said Thibodeau.
Moncton-based thrift store Enviro Plus also offers employment training programs for marginalized people, and it says it used to deal with similar incidents.
“For some time it was basically every Sunday. We would come in Monday morning and we’d have stuff at the backdoor,” said Jean-Claude Cormier, board chairman for Enviro Plus.
The store is open six days a week for donations and also does local pick-ups, but that still wasn’t enough to stop people from leaving donations or garbage after hours.
“Sometimes we don’t even bring it in, especially if it rained, so then we have to put it in the truck and bring it to the dump, to Eco 360. That’s basically the name of the game because we don’t want any chances, we don’t want to take any risks on those and if they didn’t bring it on week days, why would they come on Sundays if it’s still good?” said Cormier.
Earlier this year, he says they installed a $14,000 security system with cameras both inside and outside the building, and last fall they put up multiple “no dumping” signs.
“Since then we had maybe two dropoffs on Sundays. Very, very minor compared to what it was before,” he said. “A lot of businesses around in this surrounding area had to put (up) cameras. We were one of the last ones in this area to install security cameras and I don’t wish that on anybody, but sometimes you have to do what you have to do to make sure that you’re secure and safe.”
Thibodeau says they’re exploring a security system option in Riverview, but it’s not as simple as buying a bunch of cameras.
“That’s money coming out of my operating budget, which takes away from being able to provide services, so I have to weigh the cost of the services that we’re providing versus the messes being made in our parking lot,” he said.
While it’s discouraging to deal with a few unusable donations or people making the donations unusable by throwing them out of the bin, both ERGON Thrift and Enviro Plus say they rely on community donations and are thankful for the positive support they’ve received over the years.
“We never buy stuff, except the cleaning materials we need and tools, but the rest is all given to us by the community and we are fortunate and it’s an opportunity for me to say thank you,” said Cormier.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
'Armed and extremely dangerous': Suspects prompt shelter-in-place order east of Calgary
Two 'armed and extremely dangerous' suspects are at large in Wheatland County, east of Calgary, prompting a shelter-in-place order from police.
WATCH LIVE Kamala Harris reveals pick for running mate ahead of U.S. election
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, turning to an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign barrelling toward Election Day.
'A colossal failure': Conservatives call for hearings into how terror suspects came to Canada
The federal Conservatives say Canadians deserve answers about the immigration and security screening processes undertaken for a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
A former employee breaks her silence about Frank Stronach four decades after an alleged assault
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
Landslide shows power of Mother Nature, says B.C. chief as worries now turn to salmon run
A massive landslide sending a torrent of water carrying large trees and debris downstream shows the power of Mother Nature, says a British Columbia Indigenous leader who has deep concerns about the rushing water's impact on critical salmon runs.
Toronto police investigating after video appears to show officer giving citizen the middle finger
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins Olympic gold in women's hammer throw
Camryn Rogers has again etched her name into the history books. The 25-year-old from Richmond, B.C., claimed gold on Tuesday to become the first Canadian to ever medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.
U.K. government calls on Elon Musk to act responsibly amid provocative posts as unrest grips country
The British government has called on Elon Musk to act responsibly after the tech billionaire used his social media platform X to unleash a barrage of posts that officials say risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Summer McIntosh returns to Toronto after historic Olympic performance
Summer McIntosh is back home in Toronto after making history at the 2024 Olympic Games, but the 17-year-old swimmer admits the reality of her record-breaking performance in Paris hasn’t 'fully sunk in yet.'
-
Police release video of carjacking at Newmarket, Ont. gas station
Video of a carjacking that took place while a victim was pumping gas in Newmarket, Ont. on Saturday has been released by police as investigators search for the suspect.
-
Toronto police investigating after video appears to show officer giving citizen the middle finger
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
Calgary
-
'Armed and extremely dangerous': Suspects prompt shelter-in-place order east of Calgary
Two 'armed and extremely dangerous' suspects are at large in Wheatland County, east of Calgary, prompting a shelter-in-place order from police.
-
'The roof was getting pummelled': Calgary hail storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses and cars.
-
Golfer celebrates 99th birthday at Kananaskis Country Golf Course
Zenith Hrdlicka turned 99 years old on Aug. 6, and her birthday wish was to play nine holes at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course with her family.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy dies during father-son kayak trip near Slave Lake
A boy is dead after a kayak trip with his dad near Slave Lake over the weekend.
-
Workers at Jasper's critical services return to townsite for initial damage assessment
Workers at a limited number of critical retail services, such as gas stations, grocery stores, and pharmacies, were allowed into Jasper on Tuesday to do an initial assessment of damage in preparation for resuming service.
-
Man convicted of killing common-law wife in 2009 granted full parole
A man who killed his common-law wife in their Morinville home in 2009 has been granted full parole.
Montreal
-
'I've never seen it this bad': Wait time for Quebec death certificates has gotten worse
The wait times for death certificates in Quebec continues to get worse, with the official average exceeding 50 days.
-
Debby Downer: Tropical Storm could bring 'heavy rain' in Montreal this weekend
Remnants of Tropical Storm Debby could bring a dose of "heavy rain" to the Greater Montreal Area just in time for the weekend.
-
Montreal man fined for voting twice during 2019 federal election
A Montreal man has been fined by the Commissioner of Canada Elections for voting in two different ridings during the 2019 federal election.
Ottawa
-
Deadly week for motorcyclists in eastern Ontario with 6 deaths in 3 separate crashes
It has been a deadly seven days for motorcyclists in eastern Ontario. There have been three fatal collisions in the region, resulting in six deaths, since July 31.
-
Residents in Riverside South are upset with an ugly structure erected outside a local school
Residents in Riverside South say they're unhappy with a tall electrical structure erected outside portables at Jonathan Pitre School. The school board says it is the safest and most efficient way to power temporary classrooms.
-
Boil water advisory in Gatineau's Aylmer sector to last at least another day
The City of Gatineau says a boil water advisory for 10,000 residents in the Aylmer sector will last at least another day.
London
-
Prison sentence for man who killed woman in stolen pickup truck
Colleen Slota was described in court as a kind and loving person who always put others ahead of herself.
-
Neighbours upset after racist graffiti targeting Jewish and Black communities spray-painted outside London public school
A London man is facing charges after hate related graffiti was spray painted outside Emily Carr elementary school in London’s north end.
-
'It came out of nowhere!' Aylmer tourist hotspot hit by extreme storm
An area southwest of Aylmer is cleaning up after a sudden storm Monday afternoon caught people off guard. Hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flag pole were snapped along Rogers Road. Buildings and a vehicle were also damaged.
Barrie
-
11th most wanted man arrested for involvement in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his involvement in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested in the United States.
-
Deadly Hwy 11 drunk driver banned from driving for three more years following arrest
Following his arrest by Rama Police on May 11, Andrew Fallows pleaded guilty to driving while prohibited.
-
Crews finalize details on Canada's largest outdoor camping festival
Concert crews are putting the final touches on at this week's Boots and Hearts concert held at Burls Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte.
Northern Ontario
-
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
-
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Two charged with arson in Burton Avenue fire in Sudbury
Two people have been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a residential building on Burton Avenue overnight Monday in Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A Waterloo, Ont. man has been charged with abducting the 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday.
-
11th most wanted man arrested for involvement in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his involvement in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested in the United States.
-
Two teens hurt after fireworks set off during Guelph fight
Police are looking for witnesses and video of a fight at a Guelph park involving fireworks.
Windsor
-
‘It’s all in good fun’: Local realtor and owner of historic Windsor home defend real estate listing video
A video posted to Razvan Mag’s social media accounts indicates the Low Martin House has been sold and will be demolished.
-
Windsor teen crowdfunds his way to theatre dreams
Windsor resident Rowan Alice is asking for his hometown’s help as he takes a big step towards his theatre dreams.
-
No major watershed concerns despite rain: LTVCA
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has released a statement regarding rain in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cheese producer considered one of the best in North America following competition
What started as a trip to learn and get better at making cheese turned into an award-winning experience for a Manitoba cheese producer.
-
More than 130 dogs removed from home north of Winnipeg: Humane Society
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg on Aug. 1, putting a greater strain on resources for the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).
-
Man charged following random robberies, carjackings: Winnipeg police
A 40-year-old man has been charged following a string of violent robberies and carjackings over the weekend in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Semi crash near Wolseley, Sask. claims life of Calgary man, RCMP investigating
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
-
Sask. gov't introducing province wide cellphone ban for all schools
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
-
Work begins for joint use elementary school, daycare in Regina's Harbour Landing neighbourhood
Work is now underway for a new joint use school in Regina’s Harbour Landing neighbourhood that the province says will be able to accommodate 850 students along with 90 childcare spots.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Sask. gov't introducing province wide cellphone ban for all schools
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
-
Saskatoon man charged after Kindersley RCMP vehicles rammed by stolen vehicle
A Saskatoon man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly ramming multiple police cruisers while fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s integrity commissioner will continue her work – for now
Wearing a baseball cap and addressing an empty chamber, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim moved to recess a rare summer council meeting where a vote to halt the work of a municipal watchdog was the sole item on the agenda – saying the actions of a political opponent gave him “no choice.”
-
IHIT identifies Langley shooting victim, appeals for more witnesses
Police are publicly identifying the man killed in a shooting in Langley early Friday morning in hopes of furthering their investigation.
-
District of North Vancouver must pay developer $1.5M more for land it expropriated for highway project: court
The District of North Vancouver has been ordered to pay more than $1.5 million to a developer for land it expropriated for highway expansion in 2018.
Vancouver Island
-
Landslide shows power of Mother Nature, says B.C. chief as worries now turn to salmon run
A massive landslide sending a torrent of water carrying large trees and debris downstream shows the power of Mother Nature, says a British Columbia Indigenous leader who has deep concerns about the rushing water's impact on critical salmon runs.
-
Suspect arrested after U.S. couple's belongings stolen from B.C. Airbnb
One month after a U.S. couple's belongings were snatched from an Airbnb rental in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the theft.
-
Is Singapore's housing model a realistic solution for Canada's affordability woes?
Singapore's housing model, where the government plays a dominating role in land ownership, property development, financing and other related aspects of society, has been held up numerous times as a path to affordability here in Canada.
Kelowna
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.