Roll up for lobster competition in Shediac, N.B.

    Chefs from across the Maritimes will descend on Shediac, N.B., on Tuesday to prove who has the best lobster roll.

    According to a Facebook post from the Shediac Lobster Festival, the lobster roll competition will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pavillion Space.

    The event will feature judges and chefs from Dieppe, Charlottetown, Summerside, Barrington, Moncton, Cap-Acadie and Shediac. New Brunswick MLA Margaret Johnson will serve as a guest judge.

    The 75th Lobster Festival will run until Sunday.

