Saint John Police Force investigating fatal crash on Highway 7 in New Brunswick

The Saint John Police Force in Saint John, N.B. is investigating a fatal collision involving two sedans on Highway 7 near exit 90.

On Saturday, emergency responders arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at approximately 2:28 p.m., said an SJPF new release.

A 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the sole occupant of one of the vehicles.

A 33-year-old man, the single occupant of the second vehicle, was sent to hospital in critical condition.

Forensic identification and collision reconstruction investigated at the scene.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone in the area that has dash-cam or video footage of the incident at the time it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-T.I.P.S.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.