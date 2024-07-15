Saint John Airport launches free parking lot for vehicles picking up passengers

The Saint John Airport says a new, free parking lot aims to reduce congestion in the arrivals section.

According to a news release from the airport, the “cell phone parking lot” is located near the terminal and allows people who are picking up passengers from flights to wait without paying short-term parking fees.

"We are thrilled with the positive response from our community regarding the new cell phone parking lot," said Lori Carle, manager of marketing and public a corporate relations with the airport, in the release. "This initiative aligns with our commitment to improving the overall airport experience while also addressing environmental and safety concerns. The feedback from users has been very positive, highlighting the lot’s convenience and effectiveness."

The release notes the parking lot will reduce the amount of cars idling on the side of Loch Lomond Road, which posed a safety concern.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.