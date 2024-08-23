Hit the beach! National lifeguard championships taking place in N.B.
Parlee Beach in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B., was the safest place to go for a swim on Friday.
More than 100 lifeguards are showcasing their skills this weekend at the Canadian Surf Lifesaving Championships hosted by Lifesaving Society New Brunswick.
Ten teams in total from British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are competing.
It’s a chance for young athletes to practice lifesaving skills at a time when lifeguards are in demand.
Lifesaving Society New Brunswick CEO Sarah Hebb said a lot of jobs were lost during the pandemic when most pools weren’t allowed to open and people couldn’t take courses.
“They weren’t able to operate, they weren’t able to teach people how to swim and they weren’t able to teach people the lifeguarding courses,” said Hebb. “Folks have come back since COVID to do so. With others, it was out of sight, out of mind, and they haven’t come back. So we need folks to come back to our local pools, back to our local waterfronts learning how to swim and learning how to keep other people safe in and around the water.”
Lifesaving Society New Brunswick program manager Gregoire Cormier said some pools in the province were able to stay open during the pandemic, unlike other more populated parts of the country.
“I can’t say that we’re completely out of the woods. Aquatic facilities are still slowly ramping up, especially the leadership, which is the ones that are teaching the next generation of lifeguards. That level took a harder hit,” said Gergoire.
The Canadian Surf Lifesaving Championships hosted by Lifesaving Society New Brunswick at Parlee Beach in August 2024. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)
Gregoire said many facilities in the province are now running full schedules as they were before the pandemic and some are even working on brand new programs.
Jacques Levesque, the coach of the Parlee Beach Life Saving Club and a former competitor, said many lifeguard jobs are lost when students finish post-secondary educations and move on with their careers.
“Right now there’s a need on the beaches through the province, but also in the pools everywhere in the province,” said Levesque. “Here in Moncton, we’re offering a lot of courses.”
Some of the junior competitors at the three-day event were as young as 14.
Anderson Haugh, 15, and Ethan Hodgson, 14, came from Saugeen Shores, Ont., to compete.
They know becoming a lifeguard takes a lot of dedication.
“There’s a lot of training involved. There’s a lot of courses. You need to be responsible and have strength and resiliency and you need to be mentally prepared for anything that can happen in the pool or the water,” said Haugh. “I think this is a great job to get into. It teaches a lot of great lessons.”
A lifeguard board is pictured. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)
Hodgson is still in training to become a full-time lifeguard.
“It’s fun to work as a lifeguard. You get lots of time at the pool, lots of time at the beach. I’ve always loved being around the water,” said Hodgson. “It’s a pretty big commitment. Sometimes you work long hours, but it always ends up being worthwhile.”
A fun event for the Ontario kids, but is it stressful for the coaches?
Levesque doesn’t think so.
“No, I love it, actually. I miss that. I used to compete in the 80s and the 90s and it’s taken me back to that time,” said Levesque. “That’s why I’m running the club right now, to give back to the sport.”
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING An attack at a festival in a German city kills 3 people and wounds at least 5 seriously
An attacker with a knife killed three people and seriously wounded at least five late on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, authorities said.
Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence
In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's suspending his presidential bid and backing Donald Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president Friday and endorsed Donald Trump, a late-stage shakeup of the presidential race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Judge rules Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers
A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor's door before they fatally shot her.
Vision loss, high cholesterol among growing list of risk factors for dementia, review says
Vision loss and high cholesterol are two of the newest risk factors that have been identified as early indicators of dementia, a leading medical journal has found.
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Two women found dead in Etobicoke house, police searching for relative
A search is underway for a 33-year-old man after his two female relatives were found dead in a house in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
-
Woman 'targeted' in attempted kidnapping at Vaughan Mills: police
At least four suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman at Vaughan Mills on Friday afternoon.
-
Ontario woman says she was left stranded by Flair Airlines in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
Calgary
-
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
-
Calgary girl, 13, dies in hospital after Highway 3 crash
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash near Coalhurst, Alta., on Wednesday morning has died, RCMP said Friday.
-
Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions return to Calgary on Monday
The City of Calgary is launching into another round of strict water restrictions next week, as crews work to repair sections of pipe in the Bearspaw feeder main.
Edmonton
-
Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
-
Truck wanted in fiery hit-and-run in St. Albert
RCMP are looking for a black truck wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a vehicle on fire in St. Albert Thursday.
-
Crash closes Mill Woods Road and 23 Avenue on Friday
A serious crash closed a section of Mill Woods Road near 23 Avenue late Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Despite continued pleas from coroners, Montreal metro not proceeding with platform screen doors any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
-
Rail stoppage: Montreal commuters eye alternatives as trains halted for second day
More than 20,000 Montreal commuters are again being forced to find alternative ways to get to work because of a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways that has halted trains for a second consecutive day.
-
A year after salon owner shot and killed, Montreal police investigating shooting at same spot
Montreal police are investigating after a salon that was the scene of a deadly shooting last year was shot at again last night while it was open.
Ottawa
-
Canadian Museum of Nature brings in bag checks after receiving threatening email
Visitors to the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa will have to undergo a bag check before entering, after the museum received a threatening email.
-
'Showing up really matters': Several groups set to march in Capital Pride parade as large organizations withdraw
The Capital Pride parade is set to take over part of Centretown on Sunday and while several groups have pulled out, many more say they're still marching.
-
Ottawa man reunited with his stolen bike
An Ottawa man has been reunited with his bike after it was stolen from his Orléans garage at the end of July.
London
-
Residents evacuated via aerial truck after London apartment fire
A small kitchen fire on Kipps Lane on Friday afternoon saw one person in hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation symptoms.
-
Missing bull seeks return home
Elgin County OPP officers responded to a bull at large on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line around 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.
-
'Ingersoll’s ready to rock': 'Good for the Soll, Ingersoll’s Music Festival' takes the stage this weekend
Canadian rock royalty Helix will headline ‘Good for the Soll, Ingersoll’s Music Festival,’ the town’s first music festival in several years.
Barrie
-
Woman's face sprayed during attempted purse-snatching in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
-
Leafs hold open practice at debut of Bracebridge’s new $78M community centre
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
-
Muskoka man faces hefty fine for possessing 3 black bear gall bladders
A Gravenhurst resident has been fined $6,500 for illegally possessing black bear parts, as part of the Ontario government's efforts to protect black bear populations.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
-
Two new out-of-control fires reported Friday in the northeast
There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in its nightly update.
-
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
Kitchener
-
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
-
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
-
Guelph entrepreneur turns thrift store fabrics into one-of-a-kind sweaters
A Guelph entrepreneur has created a business inspired by his hobby of thrifting.
Windsor
-
One dead, another taken to hospital following Highway 401 collisions
One person has died after two collisions on Highway 401 in Lakeshore Friday morning.
-
Police stepping up efforts to find Lemmy and dog sitter almost a year after warrant issued
Almost a year after a bench warrant was issued for a dog sitter, Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are stepping up the efforts to find her and return the dog to his owner.
-
Hundreds of rescued tiny turtle hatchlings being cared for in Essex County
Wings Rehab staff in Amherstburg are currently caring for 378 baby turtles as turtle nests across Essex County start hatching.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating after flooding at Holiday Towers building
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after hundreds of people were forced out of a downtown apartment building due to flooding.
-
Parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under heat warning as humid temperatures set to roll in
A heat warning has been issued for a portion of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Friday.
-
Charges laid after child sex doll seized by CBSA in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg man has been charged after a child sex doll was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Regina
-
Production begins on a new film in Regina, shot entirely using LED volume wall
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
-
Regina police investigating collision involving pedestrian
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. woman dies in collision near Indian Head, Sask., 2 sent to hospital
A woman from B.C. died in a collision between an SUV and a semi near Indian Head, Sask. on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man convicted of attempted murder for drunken beating of his ex gets a new trial
A man convicted of attempted murder after beating his partner in a drunken brawl is getting a new trial as Saskatchewan’s appeal court called the verdict the “product of a miscarriage of justice.”
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
-
3,500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies given to Sask. students
Thousands of Saskatoon students received free backpacks, stuffed with school supplies, on Friday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. crews move to 'mop up' stage on many wildfires, drought persists in the north
British Columbia is down to just one "wildfire of note," as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.
-
3 arrested for attempted home invasion in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster say three people have been arrested in connection to an attempted home invasion in the city last month.
-
Union for HandyDART workers suspends job action pending votes on new contract
The union for employees of British Columbia's HandyDART transit service says it's suspending all job action pending a vote on a final contract offer from employer Transdev Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. crews move to 'mop up' stage on many wildfires, drought persists in the north
British Columbia is down to just one "wildfire of note," as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.
-
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
-
3 arrested for attempted home invasion in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster say three people have been arrested in connection to an attempted home invasion in the city last month.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.