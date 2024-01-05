Saint John police arrest man who allegedly robbed taxi driver

The Saint John Police Force has arrested a man who allegedly robbed a taxi driver while armed with a weapon on Tuesday.

According to a Friday news release, the man allegedly took money and other property from the driver at the Duke and Carmarthen streets intersection around 6:45 a.m. Police searched the area, but did not find the suspect at the time.

Police say they arrested the suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Friday after the public helped identify him. He remains in custody, although police did not provide information on any possible charges.

