    • Saint John police arrest teen for allegedly spraying bus driver with chemical irritant

    The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B.
    A 17-year-old is facing assault and mischief charges for allegedly spraying a Saint John, N.B., bus driver with a chemical irritant last month.

    According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, officers learned a youth allegedly sprayed the irritant into a bus on King Street around 10:36 p.m. on Feb. 17. Police arrested a youth on Feb. 24 for assault with a weapon on a bus driver, mischief to a police vehicle under $5,000, and breach of probation.

    The unnamed youth was released from custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 27.

    Police say they responded to a separate chemical irritant incident where a male sprayed a taxi driver at a parking lot near Princess Elizabeth School on Feb. 20. Police arrested two 14-year-old youths for assault with a weapon on a taxi driver on Feb. 29.

    The youths were released and will appear in court on May 8.

    Police say are also continuing to investigate an incident involving a 13-year-old who was sprayed with a chemical irritant and robbed on Technology Drive around 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 20.

    The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.

