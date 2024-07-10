ATLANTIC
More

    • Saint John police investigating building fire

    Saint John Police Force
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force is investigating a Wednesday morning fire.

    According to news release from police, officers responded to the fire on the 100 block of Union Street around 5:15 a.m. The wood on the side of a building had caught fire and the responding officer put it out before it could spread further.

    The building suffered “considerable damage,” but there were no reported injuries.

    Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News