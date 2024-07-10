Saint John police investigating building fire

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a Wednesday morning fire.

According to news release from police, officers responded to the fire on the 100 block of Union Street around 5:15 a.m. The wood on the side of a building had caught fire and the responding officer put it out before it could spread further.

The building suffered “considerable damage,” but there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

