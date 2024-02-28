Saint John police release description of vehicle believed to be involved in tent fire

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in a tent fire earlier this month.

According to a news release from police, emergency personnel responded to the tent fire in a parking lot between Exmouth and Waterloo streets around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 18. Four people were inside the tent when it caught fire and they managed to escape without suffering injuries.

Witnesses say they heard something hit the tent before it caught fire and they also heard a vehicle speed away.

Police released a video of what is believed to be the suspects starting the fire last week. According to the Wednesday release, police believe the suspect vehicle could be a 2002-2006 Toyota Camry with a sunroof, fog lights below the headlights, and a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

