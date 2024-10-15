Family and friends gather to celebrate life of murder victim Esther Jones in Wolfville

It was a morning of songs and shared memories on Monday at Acadia University’s Festival Theatre as hundreds of family, friends, and community members celebrated the life of Esther Jones.

The Nova Scotia woman went missing in late August. After her family was unable to reach her for 48 hours, they decided to contact police.

Despite their hope of a safe return home, their hearts were shattered when police charged a man with first-degree murder in her death.

'This shouldn't have happened'

Esther’s family said the support and love shown at the memorial meant the world to them.

"Nothing you can say is quite as powerful as the act of saying ‘I'm suffering with you.’ We're not OK with this, you're not OK with this and we're not OK together. This shouldn't have happened, it shouldn't be, it is and we're all going to be sad, we're all going to be angry, and we are going to suffer through this together,” said Donald Jones, Esther’s brother.

“And when the community did that and saying ‘how can we help?’ and coming out on Thanksgiving Day to celebrate with us, that was just so special.”

"Esther didn't know what an impact she had, but to see the community pull together in this way for us, for her, and for the loss that the community has felt because of this is very warming and seeps into some of the cracks in our hearts,” added Kathy Dobson, Esther's younger sister.

Esther Jones' family say she loved animals. (Source: Family of Esther Jones)

Still mourning the loss

Esther was one of 15 siblings and every one of them is still grappling with the loss two months later.

“This is the first time we have experienced what seems like a senseless tragedy and we are still not quite sure what to do with it,” said Sharon Ford, Esther's sister.

Others, like Esther's niece Laura, say they are still angry.

"I'm angry really and it was a shock. Like it's been almost all I can think about for the last month. You always think of this being something that will happen to someone else but not someone you know,” she said.

Family desires closure

The family says they are struggling to get closure when they are not sure of all the details of Esther's death.

"We are going to be watching her trial very closely. For me, I will be very relieved when I'll finally be able to know the details that are not able to be revealed right now,” says Thurston Jones, Esther’s brother.

In the meantime, Esther’s family says they hold onto the core memories they have of their sister.

"She feels far away and every once in a while a pointed memory comes back and you're flipping through your phone and you see Esther Jones and the tears come back and you remember it,” said Donald Jones.

