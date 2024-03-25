Saint John police seize machete after 'dangerous driving incident'

ATLANTIC
    The Saint John Police Force arrested two people and seized a machete after a “dangerous driving incident” in the Port City on Thursday.

    According to a news release from police, an off-duty officer spotted a vehicle driving dangerously and at high speeds eastbound on Highway 1 around 7 p.m. A caller reported the passenger of the vehicle waving a machete at them.

    Police took two men into custody after the vehicle stopped at a parking lot near McAllister Drive and Westmorland Road. Officers also seized the machete during a search of the vehicle.

    The unnamed 24-year-old driver was arrested for:

    • impaired driving
    • dangerous driving
    • an outstanding committal warrant

    He is scheduled to return to court on June 4.

    The unnamed 26-year-old passenger was arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation. He was set to appear in court on Monday.

