    • Samuel de Champlain statue in Saint John defaced

    The Samuel de Champlain statue in Saint John, N.B., is pictured. (Source: Google Maps)
    The Saint John Police Force is investigating graffiti on the Samuel de Champlain statue in the uptown area.

    According to a police news release, officers responded to reported mischief at Queen Square South around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. They found graffiti on the Samuel de Champlain statue and now believe it was there as early as 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

    The City of Saint John later removed the graffiti.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 506-648-3333 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

