Sean Astin, Alan Tudyk headline Hal-Con this fall

Two stars known for their work in outer space and Middle Earth are making the journey to Halifax this fall.

Hal-Con, a major science-fiction and fantasy convention, announced Sean Astin and Alan Tudyk will headline the event along with other big names in geek culture this November.

Astin is best known for playing the hobbit Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He also starred in The Goonies, Rudy, and Stranger Things.

Tudyk’s resumé includes live-action and voice roles in Firefly, Moana, Harley Quinn, A Knight’s Tale, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Other featured guests for the three-day event include voice actor Jennifer Hale, Jim Butcher (author of the Dresden Files), graphic novel writer Stephanie Cooke and cosplayers Gladzy Kei and Aicosu.

Hal-Con will run from Nov. 8 to 10 at the Halifax Convention Centre.

