ATLANTIC
More

    • Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting

    Adair Townsend was last seen on April 8, 2024 around 12 p.m. in New Glasgow, N.S. (Courtesy: New Glasgow Regional Police) Adair Townsend was last seen on April 8, 2024 around 12 p.m. in New Glasgow, N.S. (Courtesy: New Glasgow Regional Police)
    Share

    Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.

    Adair Townsend was reported missing from the town on Monday. At the time, police said Townsend was last seen around noon on Brookside Avenue.

    New Glasgow Regional Police now says she was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Mount William area near the Trenton Connector and Highway 106 at Exit 1A.

    “Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate Adair Townsend but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and her family are concerned and want to know if she is safe,” said Const. Ken MacDonald in news release from police Thursday morning.

    Townsend has a mild case of Alzheimer’s and takes regular walks on her own.

    Police describe her as five-foot-two and 110 pounds with medium length grey hair.

    She was last seen wearing a grey/blue coat, black Doc Martens boots and glasses.

    New Glasgow Regional Police has also released a new photo of the woman.

    Police, dogs, search and rescue teams, volunteer fire departments and a provincial aircraft continue to search for Townsend in the Mount William and Trenton Park areas.

    New Glasgow Regional Police is asking people living around Brookside Avenue in New Glasgow, Park Road in Trenton and Mount William to check their sheds and backyards for signs of Townsend.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76

    O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

    opinion

    opinion Joe Biden's Netanyahu problem could cost him the election, and America its security

    As Israel's attacks in Gaza have grown more brazen and brutal with each offensive, and intelligence reports now saying Iran could be planning retaliatory strikes, Washington political commentator Eric Ham says President Joe Biden clearly has a Netanyahu problem -- a problem that could cost him his job and America its security.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News