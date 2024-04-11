Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.

Adair Townsend was reported missing from the town on Monday. At the time, police said Townsend was last seen around noon on Brookside Avenue.

New Glasgow Regional Police now says she was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Mount William area near the Trenton Connector and Highway 106 at Exit 1A.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate Adair Townsend but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and her family are concerned and want to know if she is safe,” said Const. Ken MacDonald in news release from police Thursday morning.

Townsend has a mild case of Alzheimer’s and takes regular walks on her own.

Police describe her as five-foot-two and 110 pounds with medium length grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey/blue coat, black Doc Martens boots and glasses.

New Glasgow Regional Police has also released a new photo of the woman.

Police, dogs, search and rescue teams, volunteer fire departments and a provincial aircraft continue to search for Townsend in the Mount William and Trenton Park areas.

New Glasgow Regional Police is asking people living around Brookside Avenue in New Glasgow, Park Road in Trenton and Mount William to check their sheds and backyards for signs of Townsend.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

