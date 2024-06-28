Setting off fireworks for Canada Day? Here's how to stay safe
If you plan to set off fireworks over the Canada Day long weekend, there are a number of precautions you should take in order to keep yourself and others safe.
"You want an area about 100-by-100 feet cleared away, with no overhangs like electrical wires, things like that," said Chris Camp, a fire prevention officer with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.
Camp said if fireworks are improperly handled, they could start a fire.
"We've seen incidents where people have obviously not set them off correctly. They've started brush fires," said Camp.
He said it's important for people to check local burn restrictions, and follow municipal rules when it comes to lighting fireworks.
It's not just fires people need to worry about; it's also injuries.
A Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency vehicle is pictured. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News Atlantic)
Dr. Kirstin Weerdenburg, an emergency room physician and pediatric trauma team leader with the IWK Health Centre, said holiday weekends often bring more injuries from fireworks. The most common are burns, though there are other possible injuries.
"There's different degrees of burns that we see. So depending on the degree, that burn can cause more significant injury. Also to the amount of the body surface area that's affected by the burn, but also inhalational injury. The smoke as well can cause injury to it to the airway," said Weerdenburg.
She said eye injuries can also happen, so those in charge of lighting fireworks should wear protective eyewear.
Weerdenburg said people should keep a bucket of water on hand for burn injuries, as well as for the fireworks.
"Basic first aid is just making sure they're putting some water on it and then seeking medical attention,” she said.
She also noted children should not be operating fireworks.
"Whenever there's fireworks around children, just make sure there's some close adult supervision, so a child doesn't grab one and try it out on their own," said Weerdenburg. "The adults that are using them, make sure they're following the instructions, keeping them away from people and then other structures."
Both Weerdenburg and Camp said anyone operating fireworks should not be impaired.
"It's much safer to go see the municipal fireworks," said Camp. "They'll be much larger, much more spectacular, and much safer."
Fireworks FX, based out of Grand Pré, N.S., will be doing shows across Atlantic Canada, including in Halifax, Fredericton, and Charlottetown, and as far as Ontario.
"It's the busiest weekend of the year," said Fireworks FX president Fred Wade.
Fred Wade, president of Fireworks FX, is pictured. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News Atlantic)
While Fireworks FX puts on professional shows -- 70 this weekend alone -- it also sells consumer fireworks.
"Before we had to close before Canada Day, we had cars lined up our compound driveway and down the main road, and we just can't handle that before such a busy weekend," said Wade.
He said his team works with local fire departments in each location before doing any shows. For those buying consumer fireworks, which don't require permits, he tries to give as much information about fire bans across the region to his customers.
"If there is any risk whatsoever, if there's a fire ban, don't do it. There's lots of opportunity to celebrate later on in the summer. Nothing in the world is worth the risk of a fire,” he said.
Leading up to Canada Day weekend, Wade has been busy checking the forecast.
"The $64,000 question is what will this weather map of Canada look like on Sunday and Monday? And now we're getting closer, but we're still glued to the weather forecast," said Wade. "We're very lucky in that virtually all celebrations and all communities will decide to go at a later date that works out for their community. Very rarely will the show actually be canceled and they won't set another date."
It it’s too rainy on Monday in Halifax, the municipality has set Friday, July 5 as the rain date.
Wade said one last thing people should do before setting off fireworks this weekend is let their neighbours know.
"If you're going to celebrate with fireworks, be a good neighbor. Be considerate. There are people with pets. There may be people that are bothered by the noise of fireworks. Look, you don't have to invite your neighbors to your backyard, to the party, but at least give them a call," said Wade.
