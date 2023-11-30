ATLANTIC
    • SiRT seeks independent body to review alleged criminal misconduct in Glen Assoun case

    The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is looking for an independent oversight body to determine if police destroyed evidence used in the wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun in 1999.

    Assoun, who died earlier this year, spent nearly 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019.

    According to a Thursday news release, on Sept. 8, 2020, then Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mark Furey asked SiRT to investigate if there was criminal misconduct by police before Assoun’s appeal.

    In Mach 2021, SiRT engaged the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIOBC) to look into the allegation that the RCMP “inappropriately destroyed evidence” used in the 1999 wrongful conviction of Assoun.

    The IIOBC informed SiRT they would not be able to continue the investigation due to resource issues and significant workload on April 18. 2023. SiRT is still seeking another agency to take on the investigation.

