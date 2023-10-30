ATLANTIC
    • Six train cars derail in southeastern New Brunswick

    Penobsquis Fire Department and CN Rail crews responded to a six-car train derailment Monday afternoon in southeastern New Brunswick.

    Fire crews were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. at the end of Dunsinane Road in Dunsinane, N.B., which is located just north of Penobsquis.

    There is no word on what caused the derailment, with the incident happening deep in the bush.

    CN said in a statement to CTV Atlantic that four of the cars contained liquid petroleum gas.

    "There are no injuries, fires, leaks, or spills and no danger to the public," the statement reads.

    The province’s Hazardous Materials Response team arrived at the scene just after 6:30 p.m.

    There was no word Monday night on when the derailment would be cleared.

    CN says the cause of the derailment is under investigation. 

