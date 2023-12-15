Songwriters circle held in newly-named Bruce Guthro Theatre

Bruce Guthro’s children hosted a songwriters circle in a Halifax theatre that has been named after the famed musician on Thursday.

Last week Casino Nova Scotia announced they would rename the Schooner Showroom as the Bruce Guthro Theatre.

“He’s performed in that theatre more than anyone else that has ever been in the showroom so it was a fitting tribute,” said Ashlea Barr with Casino Nova Scotia.

Guthro, a staple in the Maritime music scene for decades, died at age 62 on Sept. 5. He was later posthumously nominated to the Order of Nova Scotia.

“It’s a great, great honour to sit in this chair at the Bruce Guthro Theatre,” said Dylan Guthro, Bruce’s son. “To actually come in and see the sign and be able to call it that is the most special thing ever.”

Jodi Guthro, Bruce’s daughter, plans to host more songwriter circles in April.

“It was so incredible,” she said. “For the last two decades it’s kind of felt like our second home living room and now it officially really feels like our second home living room, so it’s really special.”

