Swiss airline arriving in Halifax next summer

    A Swiss airline is landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport next summer.

    According to a news release from Halifax Stanfield, Edelweiss will provide a new non-stop route from Nova Scotia to Zurich, Switzerland in 2025. Halifax will be one of three Canadian cities served by Edelweiss.

    “This route ideally complements our popular flights to Calgary and Vancouver in Western Canada,” said Bernd Bauer, CEO of Edelweiss. “Swiss visitors are known for their longer stays and greater economic contribution compared to other international travellers. We anticipate that this new route will bring over 4,000 visitors to Halifax each summer, generating an economic impact exceeding 20 million Canadian dollars for the region.”

    The release says Zurich will be the seventh transatlantic airport connected to Halifax. More than 30 flights are set to operate weekly between Halifax Stanfield and Europe during the summer season.

    Edelweiss will offer flights to and from Halifax and Zurich on Thursdays and Sundays from July 3 to Oct. 5, 2025. The flight will be roughly seven hours.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

