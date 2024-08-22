Sydney, N.S., airport restores connection to Halifax after 2 years

For the first time in nearly two years, the airport in Sydney, N.S., will have direct flights to and from Halifax.

According to a news release from the Sydney Airport Authority, Quebec-based company Pascan Aviation will offer twice daily service to and from the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport and the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on weekdays with a 30-passenger aircraft. There will also be once daily service on weekends.

“Service between Sydney and Halifax is a vital component of keeping people and goods moving within our province and beyond our borders,” said Myles Tuttle, CEO of the Sydney Airport Authority, in the release. “The connection and comradery between both Nova Scotian airports is imperative to the success of our aviation industry and our economy.”

Connectivity between Halifax and Sydney stopped in November 2022. Terry Smith, CEO of Destination Cape Breton, believes the reintroduction of the route will help the tourism industry.

“The return of the connection to Halifax makes it much more convenient for visitors to get here and will strengthen our position to attract leisure travelers, business travelers and major events,” Smith said.

The Pascan service will officially begin on Oct. 7.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.