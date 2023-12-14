'This is extremely difficult': Convicted killer of N.B. teen denied parole

The family of a murdered New Brunswick teen is relieved the convicted killer has been denied parole.

Patrice Mailloux appeared at a parole hearing in Quebec on Monday and a day later the Parole Board of Canada made the decision to deny day parole and full parole.

Mailloux was convicted of killing 16-year-old Laura Davis in November 1987 during a robbery at her family's convenience store in Moncton.

In September 2022, Mailloux breached his day parole and was unlawfully at large for three weeks.

"That was the outcome we were hoping for," said Brenda Davis, Laura's sister.

Davis watched Monday's hearing virtually and said it was about three-and-a-half hours long and was sometimes hard to understand through the translation.

Despite the travelling, Davis said in-person meetings are preferred by the family.

"He appeared very indifferent and unapologetic during the hearing," said Davis.

Davis said Mailloux made a request during the hearing to come to New Brunswick to visit his family.

"We as a family would have definitely fought that anyway possible to ensure that it was not allowed," she said.

In 1988, Mailloux was sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for 20 years for the shooting death of Laura.

He was however granted day parole in 2016.

His parole was revoked in December of last year for breaking his parole conditions.

Knowing the 69-year-old man will be staying in prison is a relief to Davis and her family.

"Every year this is extremely difficult, especially for my mother, who is in her 80s, as well as the fact that the hearing is just a couple of weeks after Laura's 53rd birthday and just shy of a month of the anniversary of her murder," she said.

Davis said Mailloux cannot apply for day parole again for at least a year and his full parole eligibility will be reassessed in 2028.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.