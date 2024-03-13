Three-storey public housing building coming to Cape Breton in 2026

A new public housing building will open in Glace Bay, N.S., in two years.

According to a Wednesday news release from the provincial government, the three-storey, 22-unit building will provide homes for up to 56 people. It will have a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

“Through the Canada-Nova Scotia bilateral agreement on housing, our Government is committed to making investments in affordable housing and providing assistance to some of the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Mike Kelloway, MP for Cape Breton-Canso, in the release. “We are committed to making communities stronger through projects like these. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Nova Scotians.”

Construction is scheduled to start in spring 2025 with a target end date of fall 2026. The building will be located at the site of the John Dan Complex at 46 Sterling Rd.

The release says the new building is part of the 222 public housing units the province announced in September. The provincial government is spending $58.8 million on the project while Ottawa is pitching in $24.4 million.

