Toronto man charged with impaired driving in Cape Breton

An Ontario man is facing an impaired driving charge in Cape Breton, N.S.

According to a Thursday news release from the RCMP, officers stopped a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 125 in Upper North Sydney around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Police say the driver, Robert Peach from Toronto, showed signs of impaired and provided breath samples that registered at 270mg% and 250 mg%.

Peach, 48, appeared is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27 to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation equal to or over 80 mg%.