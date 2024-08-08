Tropical storm Debby brings flash flooding risk to Ontario, Quebec; rainy, windy weekend for Atlantic Canada
The centre of tropical storm Debby was located 200 kilometres southeast of Charlotte, North Carolina near noon on Thursday.
The storm impacted parts of Florida and the Carolinas since this past weekend with power outages, tornadoes, and flooding.
Debby speeds northward on Friday, combining with a separate weather front moving across the Great Lakes. While the storm loses its tropical structure as it moves north, it still contains a tremendous amount of moisture. A swath of heavy rain is expected to track along with the storm through parts of the eastern U.S., into eastern Ontario, and then the St. Lawrence River Valley in Quebec.
The path of Debby as it becomes post-tropical and speeds northward over the next few days. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
Heavy rain, risk of flooding in Ontario, Quebec
Rainfall warnings have been issued in Ontario from Peterborough north to Petawawa and then east to Ottawa. Rain amounts of 50-to-75 mm or more expected Thursday night through Friday. Environment Canada cautions “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”
Toronto is under a Special Weather Statement with rain amounts of 25-to-50 mm expected with the rain heavy at times Thursday evening into Friday.
Rainfall warnings are also in place across a large area of southern Quebec, including Montreal, Quebec City, and the Eastern Townships. Rain amounts of 50-to-100 mm are possible Friday into Friday night. Those areas are also advised localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
A swath of heavy rain is expected to track through parts of the eastern U.S. and into eastern Ontario/southern Quebec as the remnants of Debby move north. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
Rain, wind in the Maritimes
Scattered showers will develop in western parts of the Maritimes during the day on Friday. Rain and showers will become more widespread Friday night and continue into Saturday. By Saturday afternoon and evening the remaining rain is mostly expected to be in the form of scattered showers.
For most of the Maritimes, rain totals are expected to range from 10-to-30 mm, which shouldn’t cause much in the way of water issues. Western areas of New Brunswick should continue to monitor the forecast as some guidance has indicated pockets of 30-to-50 mm of rain may be possible there.
A windy Saturday is expected for the Maritimes. A southwesterly wind will increase to peak with gusts of 50-to-70 km/h Saturday morning and afternoon. The wind will diminish Saturday evening into Sunday morning. You may wish to secure any light, easily windblown objects on Friday.
A gusty southwest wind develops across the Maritimes on Saturday. The wind easing Saturday night into Sunday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
Newfoundland and Labrador
The remnants of Debby will cross the Gulf of St. Lawrence and move across northern Newfoundland Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain and showers are expected across Newfoundland and southern Labrador Saturday and Saturday night.
Rainfall amounts are forecast in a general range of 10-to-30 mm. There is a risk of higher rain amounts in the mountainous terrain of western Newfoundland. Pockets of 50-to-75 mm or more of rain are indicated as being possible north of Corner Brook and towards Port Saunders on the Northern Peninsula.
A southwesterly wind will increase for Newfoundland Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Peak gusts will reach 40-to-60 km/h. Gusts on exposed areas of the southern coastline as highs as 60-to-75 km/h. The wind is forecast to diminish through Sunday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Calls for accountability to break 'force field' of alleged enablers around Frank Stronach after sex assault claims
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach’s alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire’s alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
BREAKING Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Olympics
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Former Canadian UN official detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions: reports
A former Canadian UN official who currently works as a North Korea expert is being detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions, according to media reports Thursday.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way
Up to 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Canada will play for gold medal in beach volleyball at Paris Olympics
The Canadian women's beach volleyball team will play for gold at the Paris Olympics after defeating Switzerland 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 in semifinal play at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
Family dog starts house fire after chewing through a lithium-ion battery pack
A dog chewing on a portable lithium-ion battery pack caused a house fire, prompting Oklahoma fire authorities to issue a warning about how to use the battery packs safely.
Video shows Tesla driving over firefighting hose in Vancouver
Firefighters are urging the public to respect their equipment after a Tesla driver was caught on camera running over a hose during one of the major fires that erupted in Vancouver this week.
Tornadoes spawned by Tropical Storm Debby rip through North Carolina
Tornadoes spawned by Tropical Storm Debby leveled homes, damaged a school and killed one person early Thursday, as the system dropped heavy rain and flooded communities across North and South Carolina.
