Two ride-sharing services arrive in Fredericton with plans to expand
For the first time, not one but two ride-sharing services have arrived in New Brunswick.
Both companies are focused in Fredericton for now, but they have plans to expand to more communities. They come after the city changed its by-laws more than two years ago, allowing for the service that sees people book and pay for a ride through a mobile app.
“Kari” was on the road more than a week ago and “Uride” began last Friday. Both companies told CTV Atlantic the number of drivers interested and available in the city is part of the reason why they’re launching in Fredericton first.
“Right off the bat, demand has been through the roof,” said Cody Ruberto, founder and owner of Uride. “People clearly want the service...our average pick-up time was around ten minutes.”
Ruberto launched the service in his hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont., before expanding to nearly 20 locations across Canada.
He says it stemmed from seeing the need and wanting to ensure people got home safely.
“I was playing professional soccer in Europe actually, then I got injured, and I had a year off from soccer so I went back home,” he said. “And that's where, every time I'd go out I'd see crowds of people stranded in like -30C, waiting for a ride.”
He’s hoping to see Uride roll into Moncton and Saint John before the holidays.
“Kari” started in Charlottetown three years ago and is now island-wide. Founder Matt MacLeod says the trip to Fredericton won’t be the end of the road.
“We’ll look at Saint John and Moncton, but specifically outside of Saint John, in Rothesay, in Quispamsis, Bathurst, Miramichi is on our list as well – you’re going to see us go into markets that are probably not even on other people’s radars,” he said.
When Ravi Prasad moved to Fredericton two years ago, he says he found public transportation services unreliable. Now he’s behind the wheel, working for Uride as a driver. He works full-time as a personal support worker, but he wanted to pick up a second job and likes the flexibility.
“The extra cash I get from this is very helpful to pay the bills and help with my mortgage payments,” he said. “So far I’ve been hearing from clients that they are very happy to see the app come here.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing comment
The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.
Wickenheiser calls for neck protection at 'every level' after Johnson's death
Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at 'every level in hockey' after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday.
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
Federal Court dismisses applications against Trudeau's 2020 firearms ban
The Federal Court today dismissed a legal challenge to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's May 2020 regulations banning some 1,500 styles of firearms.
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
Canadians in Lebanon 'should not rely' on the federal government for evacuations, Global Affairs warns
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
Police should not care for intoxicated prisoners, B.C. watchdog report says
The head of British Columbia's police watchdog says caring for intoxicated prisoners is a health-care issue and shouldn't be a police responsibility.
BREAKING Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
Canada to deport Montreal man facing death sentence in Egypt
An Egyptian refugee claimant in Montreal says the Canadian government is deporting him to face a death sentence at the hands of the Egyptian legal system.
Toronto
-
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
-
Bus driver charged in Mississauga crash that left 1 woman dead, several injured: police
A 49-year-old bus driver is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly bus crash in Mississauga last summer.
-
15-year-old arrested, 3 suspects outstanding after armed robbery in Hamilton
Hamilton police have arrested a 15-year-old as they continue to search for three outstanding suspects in connection with a robbery involving a firearm.
Calgary
-
Calgary lifts outdoor water restrictions, encourages residents to be 'efficient'
Calgary is lifting city-wide outdoor water restrictions put into place this summer.
-
Dozens of homes still without water in Hillhurst, Edgemont due to water main breaks
The City of Calgary says it is working to restore water services to 70 homes in two communities as of Monday morning following a series of water main issues over the weekend.
-
Wickenheiser calls for neck protection at 'every level' after Johnson's death
Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at 'every level in hockey' after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal
Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
-
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strike still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
-
Canada to deport Montreal man facing death sentence in Egypt
An Egyptian refugee claimant in Montreal says the Canadian government is deporting him to face a death sentence at the hands of the Egyptian legal system.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
Pro-Palestine protesters attend Edmonton MP's office as part of nationwide protest
A group of pro-Palestine protesters took over an Edmonton MP's office as part of a Canada-wide protest asking the federal government to support the ceasefire of Gaza.
-
Edmonton day home operator convicted of making and possessing child pornography
A man who ran an unlicensed day home in southeast Edmonton has been convicted of making and possessing child pornography.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
-
Northern Ont.’s popular Thornloe Cheese closing effectively immediately
The owners of Thornloe Cheese, based in Temiskaming Valley, have permanently closed both its manufacturing and retail store.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING No jail time for driver who killed international student in Sudbury, Ont.
The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman in Sudbury last year will not spend time in jail.
London
-
London police investigating two separate weekend shooting incidents
Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying potential suspects after two separate shooting incidents were reported in the east and west ends of the city over the weekend.
-
Sentence handed down to Jason Nassr in London courtroom
Nassr is convicted on two counts of child pornography, as well as one count of extortion and one count of harassment by telecommunications.
-
Fatal crash involving cyclist in Middlesex County
Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to the crash on Egremont Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba has second-lowest number of doctors per capita in Canada: report
A new report finds Manitoba has the second-lowest number of doctors per capita in the country, with additional data showing the province has a ‘significant’ retention risk for the majority of its remaining physician population.
-
City tallying up more costs of landfill blockades
The city is tallying up further costs caused by several blockades at Brady Landfill.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa will need to choose: new dump or new incinerator to meet garbage needs
City staff say a new landfill or alternate technology, such as an incinerator, will be required to manage Ottawa's future garbage needs.
-
Gatineau, Que. teen accused of stealing running car with sleeping child inside
Ottawa police say a 16-year-old from Gatineau, Que. is facing charges after a car with a sleeping child in the back seat was stolen from a parking lot on Carling Avenue.
-
Four cars hit moose on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police say four vehicles were involved in striking a moose on Highway 416
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man raising money to buy bus and turn it into a warm-up space
A Saskatoon man is raising money to buy a school bus, where people can warm up on winter nights.
-
Sask. premier vows to end carbon pricing on natural gas if feds don't offer exemption
Premier Scott Moe took to X Monday, announcing that the province intends to end carbon pricing on natural gas heating – after the federal government said it will pause carbon pricing on heating oil for the next three years.
-
Sask. to help cover cost of adding rental suites to new homes
Saskatchewan residents who build a new home could receive up to $35,000 from the province for a secondary rental suite, in a program the government says will help homeowners with rising costs while also increasing the availability of rental units.
Vancouver
-
Condition of woman who was critically injured by Tesla crashing into restaurant has 'greatly improved': Richmond RCMP
Impairment has been ruled out in a case where a new driver in a Tesla crashed through the window of a Richmond restaurant, critically injuring a woman inside.
-
Several BC Ferries sailings at risk of cancellation Monday due to staffing issues
Multiple BC Ferries sailings are at risk of cancellation Monday due to a lack of available staff.
-
Impaired driving suspect fled scene, left injured woman behind in Aldergrove: RCMP
An allegedly impaired driver crashed into a community policing office in the Fraser Valley and fled the scene, leaving an injured woman in the vehicle, according to authorities.
Regina
-
Sask. premier vows to end carbon pricing on natural gas if feds don't offer exemption
Premier Scott Moe took to X Monday, announcing that the province intends to end carbon pricing on natural gas heating – after the federal government said it will pause carbon pricing on heating oil for the next three years.
-
Sask. to help cover cost of adding rental suites to new homes
Saskatchewan residents who build a new home could receive up to $35,000 from the province for a secondary rental suite, in a program the government says will help homeowners with rising costs while also increasing the availability of rental units.
-
'Honoured to wear the maple leaf': Regina Pats' Temple prepares for U17 Hockey Challenge
Regina Pats’ 16-year-old forward Cole Temple will put on the Team Canada jersey for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Prince Edward Island this week.
Vancouver Island
-
More cold-weather records broken in B.C.
Seven weather records fell in B.C. Sunday as a cold snap continues to send temperatures plunging.
-
Several BC Ferries sailings at risk of cancellation Monday due to staffing issues
Multiple BC Ferries sailings are at risk of cancellation Monday due to a lack of available staff.
-
Coalition created to combat retail crime in B.C.
A new public safety coalition has formed in British Columbia in the hopes of stunting shoplifting and crime.