Two-vehicle crash on N.S. highway leaves man dead

A 38-year-old man is dead after a crash between a Pontiac Vibe and a tractor trailer on a Nova Scotia highway Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported collision on Highway 4 in Wentworth around 10:09 a.m. They learned the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they hit each other.

The driver of the Pontiac — a man from Tatamagouche — was pronounced dead at the scene. The 61-year-old driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is helping with the investigation.

