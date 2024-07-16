Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 46-year-old man wanted for numerous firearm, assault and unlawful confinement charges.

    According to an RCMP news release, Brian Gary Keiver, from Wentworth, is wanted on charges of:

    • three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
    • uttering threats
    • two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • assault
    • overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking)
    • unlawful confinement
    • failure to comply with an undertaking
    • failure to attend court

    Keiver is described as standing five-foot-10 and weight 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

    Anyone with information on Keiver is asked to call police at 902-893-6820, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

