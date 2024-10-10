What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss Thursday morning’s show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Atlantic on Oct. 10, 2024.

Hundreds of non-profit companies come together to ensure all Nova Scotians can have equal opportunities to explore the virtual world. Nova Scotia is a leader in digital inclusion due to the collaboration of government funding, the local IT sector, and the non-profits coming together, which was on display at the first ever Digital Inclusion Conference and Awards Ceremony Thursday.

Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, lost its roof as Hurricane Milton made landfall with Florida as a Category 3 hurricane. Multiple tornadoes, flooding and storm surges impacted Florida on Wednesday. Former CTV employee Eric Bungay gives us a firsthand account of the experience from his home in Clearwater.

Taking ultra luxury to the next level, the Scenic Eclipse cruise boasts personal hot tubs and luxury cuisines, and is a smaller, more private cruise. Crystal shows us the inside scoop of what you would experience on this luxury ship, which isn’t scheduled to return to Halifax until 2026.

Arguing over pairing red or white wine with turkey dinner is a thing of the past, as educator Natalie Maclean gives us the dish on which wine works well. Featuring Nova Seven, she outlines a wine pairing for every main, side and dessert at Thanksgiving dinner, noting the meal should be full of many flavours.