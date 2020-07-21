FALMOUTH, N.S. -- There hasn't been a lot of light lately in the home Diana Hachey shares with her partner and spouse Trevor McKay.

Hachey's still adjusting to a new reality -- a life without her son.

It will be two-weeks ago on Wednesday that she got the terrible news from her daughter that her 29-year-old son Nathan Gallant had been badly hurt and rushed to hospital.

She and McKay left immediately for Saint John and she says it was the longest five-hour drive of her life.

"There's been other incidents before, you know, when your kid gets hurt, you don't feel like it's really that bad," Hachey said. "This time, I had a terrible feeling."

She was right as Gallant had already died by the time they arrived.

"I said, 'he's not dead; he can't be dead,'" she said. "They said, 'we're sorry.'"

Gallant had been stabbed multiple times in Fairfield, about a half hour from Saint John.

Almost immediately, police were seeking 20-year-old Tyler Gamblin as a "person of interest" in the case.

A week later, he was charged with second-degree-murder, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

"You know at the end of the day, the family just wants justice for Nathan," McKay said. "It's a very violent death."

Police have told the family Gallant was stabbed six times, but they've had few other details.

Investigators say focus now is finding the suspect.

"We want to remind people that it is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada if you know where he is, and you're assisting him in his evasion from police," said New Brunswick RCMP spokeswoman Const. Isabelle Beaulieu. "So, once again, we're asking for the assistance from the public, but stay away from this person."

Gallant, who served in the armed forces before working construction, had a huge circle of friends.

"He loved everybody, he loved the world," Hachey said. "He wanted to be loved."

Some have told the family Gamblin was only an acquaintance.

Hachey hopes someone will do the right-thing.

"But do you think doing this is going to come out good?" Hachey said. "It's not going to come out good."

For now, the loved ones of Nathan Gallant can only wait for information to start the wheels of justice rolling, hoping someone will shed some light during a very dark time.