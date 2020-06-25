HALIFAX -- A homecoming motorcade procession will be held for four of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who died when a Cyclone helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea off Greece on April 29.

The remains of Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins are set to arrive in Nova Scotia late Thursday afternoon.

The homecoming for Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough took place in Nova Scotia on May 11 while the homecoming for Capt. Kevin Hagen will be held in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday.

A police-escorted motorcade will bring Pyke’s remains from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport to his hometown of Truro, N.S., ending at the Mattatall-Varner Funeral Home.

The procession for MacDonald, Miron-Morin and Cousins will travel from the Halifax airport to Eastern Passage and Cole Harbour before ending at the Atlantic Funeral Home in Dartmouth.

The motorcades are expected to leave the Halifax airport at 5:45 p.m. ADT.

The Canadian Armed Forces is asking Nova Scotians to abide by the COVID-19 restrictions and practise physical distancing while paying their respects.

“While the CAF understands and recognizes Canadians’ grief and the need to mourn at this difficult time, we ask it is done so in a way that protects the health and safety of everyone,” said the CAF in a statement.

Cowbrough’s remains were found shortly after the crash while MacDonald’s partial remains were identified on May 9.

The remains of MacDonald, Miron-Morin, Pyke and Cousins were found during a combined search and recovery operation with the United States Navy conducted between May 25 and June 2.

As for the helicopter crash, a Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

Earlier this month, the military said in a brief report on the probe's preliminary findings that the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter did not respond to something the way the crew expected.

The problem occurred as the helicopter was coming around to land on the Halifax-based HMCS Fredericton, officials said. The pilot attempted to make a number of manoeuvres while the Cyclone's "flight director," or autopilot, was still engaged.

Rather than turning off, the autopilot started to work against the human pilot before the helicopter crashed into the water at high speed.

Planned motorcade route for Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke:

Start at the Park ’n’ Fly parking lot on Barnes Dr, exit right

Turn right on Baldwin Dr to Pratt and Whitney Dr

Turn right on Pratt and Whitney Dr to Bell Blvd

Turn left on Bell Blvd and take the exit for NS-102 North (Truro)

Take Exit 13 to McClures Mills Road / Truro Heights Connector Road

Turn left onto Willow St / Nova Scotia Trunk 2 North

Turn right onto Arthur St

Turn left onto Young St

Turn right into the Mattatall-Varner Funeral Home

Planned motorcade route for Capt. Brendan MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins: